Google brings in a new feature for users to compare and recharge mobile plans

New Delhi: Google on Tuesday introduced a new feature to help Indian users discover, compare, and recharge prepaid mobile plans using its 'Google search'.

Starting this Tuesday, Google Search will enable users to browse plans across several mobile carriers, compare discounts and offers, and recharge these plans using the payment.

This search experience is currently available for users that have signed-in using their Android devices and collates prepaid service plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL across India.

On the search results page, users need to fill in their details into a brief form to surface a list of the available prepaid plans from the relevant carrier.

To recharge any SIM, simply select a plan to view the various recharge offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay.

Users can choose to pay with a mobile wallet or payment service of their choice via the service provider's website or app. The recharge confirmation page will also help users with relevant customer support information.

In India, there are approximately 1.1 billion cellular connections, about 95 percent of which comprise prepaid SIM cards.

Prepaid cellular subscribers use a variety of ways to recharge their mobile phones, and this service can also be used to recharge another person's prepaid plan.