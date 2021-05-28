Google bug bounty program is here! Techies can earn Rs 7 crore for finding vulnerabilities in Android 12

New Delhi: Google has rolled out the initial beta stage of Android 12 for select smartphones available in the market. However, the upcoming Android version comes with a lot of bugs and vulnerabilities related to the security and privacy of users.

These issuers are hard to detect even with the large tech team that Google has, and may are responsible for crashes in the software of smartphones. Therefore, the tech giant is inviting bug finders as part of its Android Security Rewards Program.

The best part about the programme is that Google is offering rewards roughly worth Rs 7 crore to tech developers who find any bug or vulnerability in Android 12.

How to participate in Android Security Rewards Program?

Google said that all the tech researchers interested in its bug bounty programme are required to test the Android 12 Beta 1 and Android 12 Beta 1.1 builds.

The beta versions of Android 12 are currently only available for Pixel devices, meaning that participating developers will have to get access to a Pixel smartphone to participate in the highly rewarding programme.

According to Google, the eligible devices for the bug bounty programme are Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

On its official blog, Google noted that bug-finding developers will be eligible for a 50 per cent bonus over and above the standard payout. Tech researchers will have to find the vulnerability in the two new Android 12 builds. The last date for submitting the findings is June 18.

Vulnerabilities such as in AOSP code, OEM code (libraries and drivers), the kernel, the Secure Element code, and the TrustZone OS and modules are covered in the bug bounty programme. If any other vulnerability impacts the security of the Android OS, Google may increase the eligibility net.