Google CEO: Do You Know How Many Phones Sundar Pichai Uses? Here's All You Need To Know

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's multitasking with phones is part of his job to test different devices to ensure Google products' compatibility. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google CEO: Do You Know How Many Phones Sundar Pichai Uses? Here's All You Need To Know Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, born in India, has discussed his technological habits in an interview with the BBC. Sundar Pichai has shared details about his routines, such as password changes, mobile phone usage, and his children's screen time. Notably, he revealed a surprising fact: he uses more than 20 phones simultaneously for various purposes.

Commitment to Technological Advancements

In a world where managing a single phone can be a challenge for many, Pichai's revelation is remarkable. His multitasking with phones is part of his job to test different devices to ensure Google products' compatibility.

Parenting in the Digital Age

Regarding his children's screen time, he emphasizes the importance of setting personal boundaries rather than enforcing rigid regulations. Moreover, Pichai said the new generation needs to learn to adapt to technology as it will be a significant part of their lives. (Also Read: US-Based Grocery Delivery Company Instacart To Lay Off 250 Workers In Restructuring Exercise)

Account Security

When asked about account security, Pichai admitted he doesn't frequently change his password but recommended ‘two-factor authentication’ to ensure multiple layers of protection.

AI's Role in Shaping the Future

Moreover, Sundar Pichai believes that AI will be the most important technology humanity ever creates, comparing its impact to things like fire and electricity. This forward-looking stance underscores his belief in pushing technological boundaries.

Cultural Influence on Leadership

Despite being based in the United States, Pichai maintains a strong connection to his Indian heritage, which shapes his worldview. This cultural influence enriches his leadership style and provides insight into his personal values.

Sundar Pichai Earning

Notably, Sundar Pichai's hourly earnings amount to Rs 66,666.29. Recent disclosures in April 2023 unveiled that Pichai's total compensation for the year 2022 was around USD 226 million (equivalent to roughly Rs 1,854 crore), which means he earned Rs 5 crore per day. (Also Read: US-Based Grocery Delivery Company Instacart To Lay Off 250 Workers In Restructuring Exercise)

