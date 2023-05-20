Google CEO's India Home Sold, Senior Pichai Gets Emotional

Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s childhood home in Chennai has been sold to Tamil actor-producer C Manikandan, reported The Hindu. The house, which is said to be the family’s first property, was sold by Pichai’s parents who single-handedly completed all the legal formalities.

According to the report, the property is located in Chennai’s Ashok Nagar neighbourhood where the Google CEO is believed to have stayed till the age of 20, before going to IIT-Kharagpur.

The new owner of the house, C Manikandan, also spoke to the media and shared his delight over getting the chance to buy Sundar Pichai’s childhood home. Manikandan further stated that he is proud of the Google CEO’s achievements.

Divulging details about the deal, Manikandan recalled how Sundar Pichai’s father, RS Pichai got emotional while handing over the property documents. He went on to recall his meeting with Pichai’s parents and praised their warm behaviour and humility. The actor-director mentioned that senior Pichai did all the work himself including getting the registration done, paying taxes and covering the cost of demolishing the house before handing it over.

Sundar Pichai’s Father Got Emotional

Speaking to reporters, Manikandan began by admiring Sundar Pichai’s parents. The actor said that he received a warm welcome as Pichai’s mother personally served him filter coffee, while his father presented the documents. He added that RS Pichai didn’t use his son’s influence to expedite the work. “In fact, his father waited for hours at the registration office, paid all necessary taxes before handing over the documents to me, he said.

Manikandan also said that the entire property deal took around four months since Pichai's father was in the US at the time. “Sundar’s father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property,” Manikandan added.

Apart from speaking about Pichai’s parents, Manikandan also explained his reason behind buying the home. While expressing pride in the Google CEO's accomplishments and contribution towards making India proud, he called the buy a ‘significant achievement’ of his life.