Google collecting most amount of user data? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: Of all the tech companies, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and others, Google has been found to be gathering the most user data. According to a recent study, Google keeps track of 39 different kinds of users' private data. But there might be an app available soon that notifies users each time Google collects their data. A new application that can notify users when their data is tracked was created by a developer by the name of Bert Hubert.

"I made a very very simple tool that makes some noise every time your computer sends data to Google," Hubert wrote on Twitter while sharing the link to his application. The official Dutch government job website is demonstrated here. Already as you are typing the domain name, there is noise. There is a catch, though. Because the app was created for Linux, it will not currently function on a Windows computer or smartphone.

According to 9to5Google, the Googleteller app utilises IP addresses that Google provides. Therefore, the Google Teller will sound an alarm to let you know that your data is being shared with Google when it notices that your system has connected to any of these IP addresses.

According to a recent study by StockApps.com, Google collects the most user data out of all the tech apps, including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Twitter, and others. The majority of people lack the patience or the time to read lengthy privacy policies for each website they visit. Furthermore, it is unlikely that every user has enough legal knowledge to understand the privacy policies, according to a StockApps.com researcher. The researcher went on to say that Google harvests all the data it gathers because it depends on it for its entire business model.

Apple was discovered to be the only tech company that only stores the data required to keep users' accounts active. That's because, unlike Facebook, Google, and Twitter, it doesn't rely on advertising revenue.