Google DeepMind Launches AI Virtual Gaming Partner 'SIMA': Check Details

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence, AI, has been the talk of the town in recent days. Major players in tech sectors are enhancing their AI capabilities day by day. Following suit, Google has come up with a new player in the gaming world. The innovation goes by the name SIMA.

Google DeepMind has introduced SIMA, an AI agent poised to revolutionize the gaming landscape. (Also Read: Want To Invest In Eco-Friendly Schemes? Check Detailed Comparison Of SBI vs BoB Green Rupee Term Deposit)

SIMA, which stands for Scalable, Instructable, Multiworld Agent, represents a significant advancement in AI capabilities, boasting the ability to learn and adapt gaming skills from diverse environments. (Also Read: IBM To Announce Layoffs In Marketing And Communications Divisions: Reports)

Natural Language And Image Recognition

According to a recent blog post by Google, SIMA is equipped with the remarkable ability to absorb gaming skills through natural language instruction and image recognition.

This means it can understand and execute actions based on verbal commands and visual cues. Unlike traditional gaming bots, SIMA mimics human-like gameplay, responding to instructions and maneuvering through game scenarios with agility and accuracy.

Over 600 Gaming Skills

Currently, SIMA has mastered more than 600 fundamental gaming skills, covering tasks such as navigation, object interaction, and even vehicle piloting.

While achieving high scores in games is not its primary goal, SIMA's ability to learn and adapt across a variety of gaming environments holds great promise for the development of highly capable AI agents capable of assisting users in different scenarios.

Partnerships With Game Studios

In a move to further enhance SIMA's capabilities, Google has partnered with eight prominent game studios. These partnerships grant SIMA access to a wide range of gaming experiences, allowing it to learn from various gaming setups.

SIMA has already been put to the test in nine different games, including popular titles like No Man's Sky and Teardown. Each game serves as a learning opportunity, enabling SIMA to acquire essential skills such as resource management and navigation.