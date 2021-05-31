Google, Facebook start updating website, comply with new Indian IT rules

New Delhi: Social media giants like Google and Facebook have started updating their website in adherence to the new Indian IT rules pertaining to appointment of Grievance Officer.

The new rules mandate that the intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, must establish a grievance redressal mechanism for receiving/resolving complaints from the users or victims.

A Live Hindustan report, quoting government sources said that big social media companies like Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have started to share the details with the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) as per the new digital rules.

The new rules require prominent social media intermediaries to be appointed as Grievance Redressal Officers, Nodal Officers and Chief Operating Officers and it is necessary for these officers to be appointed in India and they stay here

Citing Industry sources, Live Hindustan report said Facebook and WhatsApp have shared compliance reports with the Ministry of Electronics and IT and information about the appointment of new complaint officers is being updated on these forums.

On February 25, the Centre framed the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, in the exercise of powers under section 87 (2) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and in supersession of the earlier Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules 2011, which has come into effect from May 26.