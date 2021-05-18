हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google I/O 2021 on May 18: New Wear OS expected to be unveiled at Annual Conference

Technology giant Google has finally revealed that it will launch a “brand new Wear version” at its I/O 2021 conference later on May 18. Wear OS is basically the company's operating system for wearables including smartwatches. 

In terms of specifications, Wear OS has got an update with an updated Gboard app and it supports multiple languages. In order to compete with Apple’s watchOS, Google’s upcoming Wear OS features will be more enhanced and the description of the I/O website says, “Come explore the latest beta for Android 12, Jetpack Compose updates, a brand new Wear version, and so much more!”

The new Wear OS is expected to have a new interface-level update or changes in the components building the wearable platform. 

Besides this,  Google will also reveal details on Android 11 for Wear OS that was announced in 2020.

The Google I/O 2021 event will happen at 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

