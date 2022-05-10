Google I/O 2022 on May 11: Android 13, Pixel 6a and more to expect

New Delhi: This week, Google will host its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022. The event will kick off on May 11 with a keynote speech from Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai and will last through May 12. Google will reveal upgrades to its cloud infrastructure, as well as other platforms and tools including Flutter, Firebase, and AI and machine learning (ML)-based platforms, throughout the course of its two-day conference. In addition, Google will introduce upgrades to its consumer-facing products, such as Android OS, Chrome OS, Google Play, and Maps, among others.

The company has also teased what we might expect from the next Google I/O conference. On Twitter, the firm has also launched a poll, asking users "Which upgrade are you most excited to see on May 11–12?" Security updates, messaging updates, cross-device updates, and new partnerships are among the alternatives.

"What are you enthusiastic about?" the company asks its followers in a separate message from its Material Design Twitter profile. Variable type typefaces, design and accessibility, and speaking with our experts are all alternatives.

You can follow all of the action from Google I/O 2022 on Google's official developer conference website.

Here's everything we're expecting Google to say:

Android 13

The launch date for Google's next Android 13 mobile operating system has already been revealed. Last month, Google released the first beta of the Android 13 operating system. It's probable that the firm will utilise the platform to announce the second beta version of the OS and provide additional information about the Android 12 successor's key features.

Pixel 6a

Google usually announces their mid-range smartphone at Google I/O. With the debut of the Pixel 6A smartphone in 2022, the business is likely to stay up with the trend. The phone has also undergone testing in India, according to distributor Mukul Sharma. Separately, the Pixel 6A is expected to have a 90Hz 6.2-inch FHD+ display, according to rumours. It will most likely be powered by Google's own Tensor processor, with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is also expected to have a 4,5000mAh battery and run the Android 12 operating system.

Pixel Watch

Google has been rumoured to be working on a WearOS-based smartwatch named the Pixel Watch for quite some time. According to recent estimates, Google's Pixel Watch could be released in 2022. According to sources, the Google Pixel Watch will include a circular design, a physical crown, and Fitbit integration. SPO2 tracking, sleep apnea diagnosis, heartbeat alarm, stress tracking, and calorie tracking are among the additional features.

Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable display smartphone, has been making headlines for quite some time. The Android 12L operating system is expected to be installed on the device. According to previous estimates, the device will be released in the fourth quarter of 2022, just in time for Google's Pixel smartphone launch event. According to certain sources, Google may reveal something about the device at its next launch event.

New Nest Hub

Google has used its annual event in the past to announce new Nest smart speakers and smart displays. As a result, it's highly possible that the business will unveil a new Nest smart display at Google I/O 2022. According to reports, Nest is planning to release a smart display with a removable screen.