Google I/O Event 2023: Check Date, Time, How To Watch Live, And What To Expect

New Delhi: One of the most eagerly awaited events for fans of Google and Android is approaching: Google I/O. The forthcoming Google I/O event promises to be an exciting one, with Android 14 improvements, the introduction of the Google Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold, and interesting AI announcements. The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro debut later this year is also keenly anticipated.

Google I/O Event 2023: Date

Google I/O will take place on May 10th after a worldwide collaborative effort to solve this year's riddle. Like Google I/O from the previous year, the event will be held in person, but it will only be open to those in attendance in person.

Google is urging the majority of attendees to watch the event online. This year's Google I/O will only last one day, as compared to the three days it has in previous years.

It looks that the firm will shift its attention away from a single event and instead focus on offering continuing support to web and Android developers through other channels, such as more Google I/O Connect events that are scheduled to take place all over the world in the upcoming months.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Google I/O 2020 to be postponed, and Google I/O 2021 was held exclusively online. The opening keynote speaker for this year and many of the anticipated panels, like in previous years, will be accessible online.

Google I/O Event 2023: How To Watch

On Google's website, registration for the event is now available, but participation requires a Google account. However, if all you want to do is watch the main keynote, it's possible that it will be accessible on YouTube without requiring you to sign up.

On May 10, at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET, the keynote is set to begin. A link to watch it will be made available closer to the event.

Google I/O Event 2023: What To Expect

Google has unveiled the schedule for Google I/O 2023 on April 27, 2023. The itinerary for this year's conference is shorter than normal because it only lasts one day. The conference's primary themes—mobile, web, AI, and cloud—are highlighted in each of the four separate sections that make up the programme.