Google I/O Event 2023: Company May Launch First Pixel Tablet

New Delhi: At the Google IO 2022 event, Google gave attendees a "first peek" at its tablet, the Google Pixel. Without providing a specific date at the time, the business stated that the first Pixel Tablet would go on sale in 2023. Google said today that Google IO 2023 will take place on May 10, which is over two months from now. The business might finally introduce the Pixel Tablet at a future event.

In the event that it is not released, Google might think about making the official date known. The Google Tensor SoC would be included in the Pixel Tablet, the company announced at Google IO last year. Also, the tablet will probably come pre-installed with Android 12L or Android 13L, a special version of Android designed for tablets and folding smartphones. (Also Read: Smartphones Coming Out In March 2023: Check Full List Here)

According to the official ad, the Google Pixel Tablet will have a single camera on the rear without the assistance of an LED flash. Moreover, the display's bezels will be significantly thicker to provide a better grip and avoid unintentional touches. A green-colored model was featured on the poster. (Also Read: Bharat Matrimony's Holi Ad Sparks Row, Company Faces Flak For Hurting Religious Sentiments, Twitterati Calls For Boycott)

The Google Pixel Tablet has long been a subject of leaks before its anticipated official debut on May 10. Software developer Kuba Wojciechowski speculates that the Pixel Tablet would include a unique charging dock (sold separately) that would have an Amazon Echo Show-like appearance and functionality.

He has also found a reference to the Google Pixel Fold in the Pixel source code. The Google Tensor G2, which is also present in the most recent Pixel 7 range, may power the tablet.

A single selfie camera on the front and an ultra-wide angle camera on the back are other noteworthy characteristics. According to a second rumour from 91Mobiles, the tablet may include a 10.95-inch display that supports Google's USI 2.0 pen.

Customers may have the option to select between models with 128GB and 256GB of storage. The Pixel Tablet small and Pro are also mentioned in passing, although there is still no information available.

Google will get a little bit closer to building a hardware ecosystem with the release of its first tablet. Google currently offers smartwatches (Pixel Watch), Pixel Buds earbuds, and Pixel phones for sale.