Google India to set up AI research lab in Bengaluru

The Bangalore-based center aims to deliver world-class research and bring the benefits of AI to everyone.

Google India to set up AI research lab in Bengaluru

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google on Thursday said that it will set up an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research lab in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the Google For India annual conference in New Delhi, Vice President and Engineering Fellow at Google Jay Yagnik said that the Bangalore-based center aims to deliver world-class research and bring the benefits of AI to everyone.

Vice President, Google Search & AI Yossi Matias said, “Putting our technology to work to help people in the face of crisis is something that we’re passionate about. Together with our partners in India we will continue to invest in AI-powered flood forecasts.”

Sapna Chadha, Head of Google Marketing in India and Southeast Asia, adressing the conference said that its speech-based reading tutor app Bolo will soon have lots of new Indian stories.

800,000 children from over 28,000 villages and towns have read stories more than 3 million times, on Bolo and today, the app is available in 5 new Indian languages, she said.

 

