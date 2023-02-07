Google Introduces Bard to Counter Rival ChatGPT; Here is How Netizens Reacted
New Delhi: On Monday, Google announced a brand-new chatbot tool called Bard in an apparent effort to take on the popular ChatGPT. The development was first reported by CEO Sundar Pichai during an earnings call a few days prior to the release. In a blog post, Alphabet and the CEO of Google announced that starting on Monday, "trusted testers" will have access to Bard.
The AI-powered chatbot Google Bard is similar to ChatGPT in that it can conversely respond to a variety of questions. Now, the introduction of this new chatbot has produced a variety of responses. The new chatbot has received many humorous responses on Twitter. Internet users seemed keen to find out which robot will prevail in this duel.
Google AI Chatbot is here.... So I made a thing
I hope you enjoy this Haelee Reis original #bard #google #ai pic.twitter.com/3kQ6ZJdm0s Haelee Reis (haeleereis) February 7, 2023
Bard vs ChatGPT
WHO WILL WIN?
The AI battle has just begun #Google #openai #chatgpt #bard pic.twitter.com/3RCioMj05GBombay Bees (bombaybees) February 7, 2023
Who will win: #Bard or #ChatGPT or some other service? pic.twitter.com/6utun9zEFs Bonairo (BonairoFi) February 7, 2023
OpenAI: #ChatGPT is the future!
Google: hold my #Bard DataChazGPT (not a bot) (DataChaz) February 6, 2023
Okay GoogleIndia, chalo Bard me baat karte hai! Infinix India (InfinixIndia) February 7, 2023
"Knock knock"
Who's there?
"Bard ai"
Bard who?
"Child of Google & Rival of ChatGPT"#Bard #BardAI #ChatGPT #GoogleSharad Mishra (thebikerboi) February 7, 2023
Google: Bard beta, sabko kavita bolkar sunao zara.#GoogleBard #Bard Shibani Shashin (ShibaniShashin) February 7, 2023
There were some who were already talking about the death of #Google... the response was not long in coming.
What will happen now?#bard #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/7mHvnSLBA4 Davide Marelli (DavideMarelli) February 6, 2023
