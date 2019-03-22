Google launching new Drive file suggestions in Chrome in beta

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has said that it is launching a beta program for a new Drive file feature. It will allows users to search for Google Drive files that they have access to when using the Chrome Omnibox (search/URL box).

“Users in the beta can now search for files in Drive by owner or type, where previously they could only search for a title or URL of a webpage. This feature is similar to what users see when searching for files in Google Drive,” Google wrote in its blog.

Google said that this feature will give users faster access to the files and data they need while searching in Google Chrome.

“Users will now be able to see Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDFs, and other file type suggestions from both “My Drive” and “Shared with Me” when searching in Chrome browser. This will help people get work done faster,” Google added.

This feature will be available to users who are signed into a Chrome profile on any operating system: Chromebook, Mac, Windows, etc. The feature will be available to G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, and G Suite Enterprise for Education but it will not available to G Suite Basic, G Suite for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits.

This feature will be On by default for beta participants and can be controlled at the OU level, Google added.