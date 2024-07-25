Google Maps Announces New Features In India: Alerts for Road Widths, Flyovers & More

New Delhi: Google Maps has revolutionised the way we navigate our world and made life so much easier. From finding the quickest route to discovering new places, it has become an essential tool for daily living. Now, Google Maps has announced an exciting new set of features specifically designed for India.

The company is introducing a new feature which will help reduce the narrow roads for driving four-wheelers. This feature will utilise AI to estimate road widths and will be available for Maps users in India. By incorporating satellite imagery, Street View, and other data, Google Maps can estimate road widths at scale. This will ensure safer travel and will be more reliable for four-wheeler drivers, bikers, pedestrians and other commuters using narrow roads.

"Clear Callouts" for Narrow Roads in 8 Cities

It will also add “clear callouts” in its Directions and Navigations screens to alert users about narrow sections on their route. This new feature will start rolling out on Android devices this week in eight cities which includes Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati. Support for iOS and expansion to more cities are planned for the future.

Flyover Navigation Now Available in 40 Indian Cities

One of the features on Google Maps will help drivers navigate flyovers in many Indian cities. The app will highlight flyovers on recommended routes that will allow drivers to prepare in advance. The feature will be available for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler navigation in 40 cities across India on Android apps and Android Auto. Support for iOS and CarPlay is coming soon.

Info for 8,000 EV Charging Stations

Google Maps and Google search will now provide information about EV charging stations in India for electric (EV) users. It is collaborating with leading EV charging providers to offer authoritative details for over 8,000 charging stations that will cover a significant portion of the available charging stations in the country.

Book Metro Tickets in Kochi and Chennai via Google Maps

Google Maps now makes it easy to book metro tickets in Kochi and Chennai through a partnership with ONDC and Namma Yatri.

Easily Report Road Incidents

The company has also simplified reporting road incidents. With just a few taps, users can report construction or traffic issues and confirm others' reports to improve information reliability. This update is available on all platforms, including Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

Curated Lists for Dining and Tourist Spots

Google is teaming up with NDTV Food and MagicPin to bring curated lists to ten cities: Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Jaipur. These lists will offer recommendations for tourist spots and dining options and make it even easier to explore and enjoy new places.