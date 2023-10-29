New Delhi: Google Maps is now redirecting to India's official map when searching for "Bharat" in the search bar. It seems like Google has added the country's other name to the dictionary of the widely popular and largest map database. This means that users worldwide can type either "India" or "Bharat" in Google Maps to be directed to the official Indian map.

These changes come a few weeks after the Government of India used the term "President of Bharat" instead of "President of India" in the G20 dinner invite. This highlights that both "India" and "Bharat" are constitutionally recognized names for the country, as stated in Article 1 of the Indian Constitution: "India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States."

The debate stirred up in the country over using the alternative name, with some assuming the government might change the official name of the country. However, as of now, no such change has occurred, and the government has denied any such proposition.

Google Maps, which started back in 2005, has become an essential tool for people all around the world. It began with basic map features, but over the years, it's grown into much more than just a way to find directions. From Street View to real-time traffic updates, Google Maps has revolutionized how we navigate and explore our world.