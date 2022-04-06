Google Maps to help you save money on toll prices --5 big points for Android and iOS users

New Delhi: Google is rolling out toll prices on Maps in India, US, Japan and Indonesia. The feature is aimed at helping users make the choice between toll roads and regular roads.

"...To help make the choice between toll roads and regular roads easier, we’re rolling out toll prices on Google Maps for the first time," Google said in a blog. (Also read: Apple to host flagship developers' conference online from June 6-10)

With this new update, users can now find the estimated toll price to their destination even before the trip starts with toll pricing information from local tolling authorities. Toll prices will be rolling out on Android and iOS this month for nearly 2,000 toll roads in India, the US, Japan and Indonesia -- with more countries coming soon, said the company.

Here are 5 big points for Android and iOS users should know about Google Map new feature

1. Soon, you’ll see the estimated toll price to your destination before you start navigating.

2. Google maps will look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.

3. When a toll-free route is available, Google map will still show you that route as an option.

4. Like always, you can choose to avoid seeing routes with toll roads completely.

5. All you need to do is simply tap on the three dots at the top right corner of your directions in Google Maps to see your route options and select ‘Avoid tolls.’

Google Maps update for iOS users

Google has also released new updates for iOS users to make Google Maps easier to use on an Apple Watch or iPhone. The new updates include a new pinned trip widget, direct navigation from the Apple Watch, and Google Maps integration into Siri and the shortcuts app. The new pinned trip widget will help people access trips they have pinned in their Go Tab right from the iOS home screen -- making it even easier to get directions. In addition, Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Watch. Google Maps is also integrating directly into iOS Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app.

