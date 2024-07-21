Google Messages To Be New Default Texting App On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6: Reports

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has reportedly announced that it will replace Samsung Messages with Google Messages as the default texting app on many of its Android phones. This change will impact the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and newer devices. Despite this shift, users can still download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store, though some features may be excluded.

For now, Samsung Messages remains the default app for the Canadian and European builds of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. However, the switch to Google Messages appears to apply only to US devices.

The changes, spotted by Max Weinbach, highlights that Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience, making communication safer and more enjoyable. This app supports Rich Communication Services (RCS), offering features such as typing indicators, read receipts, higher resolution photos, and larger file sharing. Adding further, Google Messages provides end-to-end encryption.

Samsung Messages is no longer pre-loaded! Google Messages (with RCS enabled by default) only pic.twitter.com/GoMqyM2p4Z — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 20, 2024

In recent years, Google Messages has become the default messaging app for most Android smartphones. Considering Samsung's significant market share in the US, this switch will probably boost the adoption of RCS. Samsung's new foldable, as well as the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra, will start shipping on July 24.

The transition began in 2021 when Samsung started shipping flagship phones, such as the Galaxy S21 series, with Google Messages as the default messaging app in select regions. This trend continued with the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, establishing Google Messages as the out-of-the-box default in the United States and other markets.