Google Messages To Be New Default Texting App On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6: Reports

Samsung Messages remains the default app for the Canadian and European builds of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Messages To Be New Default Texting App On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6: Reports Image Credit: Samsung (Official Website)

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung has reportedly announced that it will replace Samsung Messages with Google Messages as the default texting app on many of its Android phones. This change will impact the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and newer devices. Despite this shift, users can still download Samsung Messages from the Galaxy Store, though some features may be excluded.

For now, Samsung Messages remains the default app for the Canadian and European builds of the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. However, the switch to Google Messages appears to apply only to US devices.

The changes, spotted by Max Weinbach, highlights that Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience, making communication safer and more enjoyable. This app supports Rich Communication Services (RCS), offering features such as typing indicators, read receipts, higher resolution photos, and larger file sharing. Adding further, Google Messages provides end-to-end encryption.

In recent years, Google Messages has become the default messaging app for most Android smartphones. Considering Samsung's significant market share in the US, this switch will probably boost the adoption of RCS. Samsung's new foldable, as well as the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Buds 3 (and Buds 3 Pro), Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra, will start shipping on July 24. 

The transition began in 2021 when Samsung started shipping flagship phones, such as the Galaxy S21 series, with Google Messages as the default messaging app in select regions. This trend continued with the Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series, establishing Google Messages as the out-of-the-box default in the United States and other markets. 

