Google Nest-branded smart speaker coming soon: Reports

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google may launch its next Nest-branded smart speaker codenamed ‘prince’, several media reports have said.

Reports further added that the Google Nest-branded smart speaker will be built on the lines of Sonos speakers, speculating a better and more robust audio quality. Though the reports didn’t mention anything on the launch time, they said that the launch could be anytime after that of the Pixel 4a.

It may be recalled that Sonos had in January this year sued Google for allegedly copying its wireless speaker design, urging the International Trade Commission (ITC) to ban Google products like laptops, phones and speakers. Sonos, the maker of high-end wireless speakers, accused Google of infringing on a total of 100 patents.

In early June this year, countersued Sonos for patent infringement, alleging that the tech giant contributed "substantial Google engineering resources" to help Sonos in the past.

Google launched the Nest Mini, a successor to Google Home Mini, in India in 2019. The Nest Mini has the same design as the original Mini, with soft rounded edges that blend in with the interior of homes.