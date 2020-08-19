Google Nest Hub gets new multi-room audio control feature

New Delhi: Google has launched multi-room audio control feature so that users can dynamically group multiple cast-enabled Nest devices (speakers, Smart Displays, Chromecasts) in real-time to fill multiple rooms with music.

Multi-room control works with your favorite audio apps, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. If you have more than one Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker or Smart Display, tap the icon in the bottom left corner of the screen when any audio content is playing, and you’ll easily be able to add or remove your other devices throughout your home, Google said.

The multi-room control interface is being out to all Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max and other compatible Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, however same functionality will be coming to the Google Home app later this fall, the tech giant said.

This update helps Nest devices come together as a whole-home audio system.

Additionally, Stream transfer lets you easily move music, videos, podcasts and more between compatible devices in your home using your voice, the Google Home app or the touchscreen on your Nest smart display.

You can Stereo pair two Nest Mini or Google Home Max devices in the Google Home app for room-filling sound and even more immersive left and right channel separation.

YouTube Music and Spotify Premium subscribers can ask, “Hey Google, recommend some music” and Google Assistant will offer multiple choices from artists and genres that they like, and others like them to choose from, Google said.