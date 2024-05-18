Google Pay App Will Stop Working In US After June 4 Due To THIS Reason; Indian Users To Remain Unaffected

New Delhi: Google Pay services have been used many across the globe. From June 4, Google will discontinue the Google Pay application in the United States. The company has taken this move to streamline its payment services and shift its focus towards enhancing Google Wallet.

Google clarified that this transformation won't affect Google Pay users in India and Singapore. As per official reports, Google Pay is utilised by millions of individuals across more than 180 nations.

Google in its blog post mentioned that users in America can use the payment app till June 4 and then transfer the Google Pay balance to their bank accounts. However, users can continue to access the most popular features such as tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods - right from Google Wallet, which is used five times more than the Google Pay app in the US, as per the blog post by the tech giant Google.

Notably, the users can use the US version of the Google Pay app until June 4 to view and transfer their Google Pay balance to their bank account. It is important to note that Americans can continue to view and transfer their funds to their bank account after June 4, 2024, from the Google Pay website.

After June 4, no user would be able to send, request, or receive payments through the US version of the Google Pay app.

Google Wallet:

As we all know Google Wallet is finally available in India. The tech giant Google rolled out the digital wallet app Google Wallet in the US in 2022. Now, the application has entered the Indian market after two years.

Notably, the Google Wallet is available on the Google Play Store for download.

Google Wallet Vs Google Pay App:

Google Wallet is a secure and private digital wallet that offers quick access to loyalty cards, passes, tickets, and IDs shared within the app. On the other hand, Google Pay focuses on managing users' money and finances. It also supports NFC technology for adding credit cards. Notably, Google Wallet lacks this feature in India.