हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google pay

Google Pay clarifies on money transfers fee in India --Here is what it said

Last week, Google had announced that it is launching a redesigned Google Pay app next year on Android and iOS, starting with the US, and that users will not be able to use the service on a web browser.

Google Pay clarifies on money transfers fee in India --Here is what it said

New Delhi: Google on Wednesday clarified that users in India will not have to pay any fee for money transfers on its payment platform, and that the charges are for users in the US.

Last week, Google had announced that it is launching a redesigned Google Pay app next year on Android and iOS, starting with the US, and that users will not be able to use the service on a web browser.

Reports had said that Google Pay will also add a fee on instant money transfers.

"These charges and fees are specific to the US and do it apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India," a Google spokesperson said.

Google Pay had 67 million users in India with a total payment value of USD 110 billion on an annualised basis, as of September 2019.

Google Pay for Business had announced over 3 million merchants in June 2020. It supports UPI and tokenised debit and credit cards as forms of payment in India.

Google Pay competes with players like Paytm, Walmart-owned PhonePe and Amazon Pay in India.

Tags:
Google payAndroidAlphabet Inc`s Google
Next
Story

Making calls from landlines to mobile phones in India to change from January 1 – Details here
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M9S

Bihar : Amidst ruckus in Assembly, Tejaswi Yadav made fresh allegations against govt.