Google Pay Transferred Up To Rs 80,000 Extra Money To Users- Know What Happened Next

New Delhi: Users of Google Pay received a rare surprise when an error unintentionally credited more money to their accounts. A number of online users claimed to have received extra money in transactions ranging from USD 10 to USD 1,000 or over Rs 80,000 when converted to INR. The joy of these Google Pay users was short-lived, however, as the business quickly discovered the error and, in some cases, revoked the credits.

But in situations where users had already moved or used the extra money, Google ruled that the users owned the money and that no further action was necessary.

A journalist named Mishaal Rahman tweeted about his encounter with the Google Pay bug. As he accessed the app, he was surprised to see that he had gotten $46 in "rewards" for "dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience."

He added that it appeared as though Google Pay was handing away free money to consumers at random. Additionally, Rahman gave instructions on how to see if other users had also received the same "rewards" as him.

To find any "rewards" mentioned at the top of the page, he urged users to open the Google Pay app, slide to the "Deals" tab, and check for them. He chuckled that the excess money would temporarily remain in his account since he thought the extra monies were an error.

A number of Reddit members also discussed the Google Pay bug there. One customer claimed to have had an amazing USD 1072 transferred to their account, and another said they had received USD 240.

Among Google Pay users, word of the extra credits and awards had swiftly spread, prompting many to check their accounts in the hope of obtaining the same.