Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro will be sold without an in-box charger, here’s why

New Delhi: Google is all set to launch Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in the coming months. Tech geeks all around the world are impatiently waiting for the launch of the next range of flagship smartphones from Google. While rumours related to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have started doing rounds, the tech company has now officially announced that following in the footsteps of Apple, it will sell the upcoming smartphones without an in-box charger.

Prior to Google, Apple started selling its smartphones without an in-box charger, starting from the iPhone 12 range. However, Google’s recently launched Pixel 5a 5g is selling with a charger in the box, signalling that the tech giant is a bit late to removing the charging adapters from the box.

Why is Google moving away from in-box chargers?

Google believes that most smartphone users already own a USB Type C charger, which means that they simply don’t need an additional charger with the purchase of a new smartphone.

Moreover, packing a charger with every device causes harm to the environment, the search giant claims. This is the major reason why Google is now moving away from in-box chargers.

Notably, Apple had also cited a similar reason behind selling the iPhone 12 series without a charger. However, customers weren't able to see any drop in the prices even though they bought a phone without a charger in the box.