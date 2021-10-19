हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip: Check features, price and more

Google Pixel 6 will be priced at Rs Rs 44,900 and Pixel 6 Pro at Rs 67,500.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip: Check features, price and more

New Delhi: Google has finally launched the Pixel 6 series which comes with Tensor chipset that will improve AI functionalities, the company said. Google Tensor will improve speech recognition capabilities. It would also seek to enhance security.

A different camera bar will be included with the Google Pixel 6. It will have an AOD display and will be powered by Android 12. It's made to keep people safe and secure. 5G and quick charging are two other notable characteristics.

It is priced at $599. (approx. Rs 44,900). The Google Pixel 6 Pro will set you back $899. (approx Rs 67,500). It's currently available for pre-order. However, the specifics of its availability in India are unknown.
White, Black, and Light Gold are the three colours available for the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 comes in three colours: black, red, and blue. The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.

