Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro now available for pre-orders in India: Check availability, price, specs and more

New Delhi: Google on Thursday announced that the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with new-gen Tensor G2 chip are now available for pre-orders in India.

Powered by Google's next-generation Tensor G2 processor and shipping with Android 13, Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 in the country.

Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 13, said the company.

The company said that limited-time launch offers for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel & 7 Pro in India include Rs 6,000 cashback on Pixel 7 and Rs 8,500 Cashback on Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch immersive display, a polished aluminium frame and a camera bar in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour.

With a 6.3-inch display and smaller bezels, Pixel 7 packs advanced features and improvements into a smaller profile in three colours: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Lemongrass colour.

"Android 13 on Pixel 7 offers the best Android experience yet. It's fast, smart and secure. Plus, the fresh new style and customisation capabilities makes it feel unique to each user. Users can recolour the look of their app icons to match the aesthetic of their phone's wallpaper, and even assign specific languages to individual apps," explained the company.

Tensor G2 is the next-gen processor custom built for Pixel with Google's advanced machine learning and speech recognition.

It makes both the devices faster, more efficient, more secure and even more helpful.

It delivers Pixel's best photo and video quality with next-gen Super Res zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur and new features like Cinematic Blur, said the company.

The Pixel 7 Pro also comes with Macro Focus, which delivers Pixel HDR+ photo quality from as close as three centimetres away.

"Photo Unblur", a feature coming first to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, will use machine learning to improve blurry pictures even old ones.

Users can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser'.

With Pixel 7's speech recognition technology, the phone will be able to transcribe audio messages on Google's Messages app, so users can easily read them as soon as they receive them, said the company.

With Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip, Pixel is built with multiple layers of security to help keep users safe and secure.

The company said that average battery life during testing was approximately 31 hours which was conducted on a major operator network.