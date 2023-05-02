Google Pixel 7a Launching On May 11, To Be Available On Flipkart --All You Want To Know

New Delhi: Google India has announced the launch of a product on May 11, with speculations rife that it could be the next Pixel smartphone. Though Google has not revealed the name of the product, it is widely believed that the tech giant would be launching the Google Pixel 7a on May 11, a day after it hosts the Google I/O event on May 10.

"How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend. Coming to Flipkart on 11th May," Google India has tweeted.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend



Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

The Pixel 6a from last year will be replaced with the latest Google Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7a is said to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor. Analysts anticipate a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display. The smartphone can have a refresh rate of 90Hz. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will have a flat screen with a punch-hole camera cutout in the centre.

Rumour has it that the Google Pixel 7a will have two cameras on the back for taking pictures. The phone could have a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor on the back, a 64MP ultra-wide camera sensor, and an LED flash. The Google Pixel 7a may have a 12MP selfie camera and a 5000 mAh battery, according to rumours.

Meanwhile, online retailer Flipkart has also created a page on Google's upcoming launch. The page does not reveal much about the upcoming phone, but has all the indications of the launch of Google Pixel 7a.

“The new Google Pixel phone is almost here! See you on May 11," Flipkart wrote.

