Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Receive Massive Discount On Flipkart Ahead Of Pixel 9 Series Launch

New Delhi: Google has given a massive discount on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models on Flipkart in India. The tech giant has announced this huge discount after announcing the launch date of the Google Pixel 9 series in the country.

Google Pixel 8 Discount:

The e-commerce giant is selling the smartphone Pixel 8 with a starting price tag of Rs 61,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model. This price is

down from its original price tag of Rs 75,999. There is also an extra Rs 4,000 discount on ICICI bank credit and debit card transactions.

This means that users are getting a flat Rs 18,000 discount, which effectively drops the price to Rs 57,999. Notably, consumers can also opt for an exchange offers as well.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Discount:

The smartphone is now priced at Rs 98,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,06,999, indicating a flat discount of Rs 8,000 from Flipkart on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Adding further, there's an extra Rs 10,000 discount on ICICI bank credit and debit card transactions, reducing the effective price to Rs 88,999. In total, consumers benefit from a discount of Rs 18,000, which includes both the flat discount and the bank offer.

Google Pixel 9 Series India Launch

To recall, the tech giant is set to launch its flagship Google Pixel 9 series during the company's Made By Google Event, scheduled for August 13, at 10:30 PM IST. The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to arrive with next-generation mobile artificial intelligence (AI) features. The series includes 4 devices, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google will reportedly promise seven years of security updates for the Pixel 9 series, ensuring long-term protection against malware and phishing attacks. Adding further, the Emergency SOS feature will provide real-time alerts for nearby fires and floods.