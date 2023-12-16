New Delhi: If you've had your eye on the Pixel 8 Pro but hesitated due to the hefty price tag, now might be the perfect moment to make your purchase. Flipkart is currently offering a substantial discount of Rs 17,000 on the Pixel 8 Pro, making it a more budget-friendly option.

How Deal Works?

This discount isn't dependent on card offers or exchange deals; it's a straightforward, standalone offer. To avail yourself of this discount, all you need to do is select a prepaid payment option, such as a credit or debit card, during the checkout process on Flipkart. (Also Read: Are You Looking For Safe And Tax-Efficient Investment Option? Check Benefits Of Tax-Free Bonds)

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a marked retail price of Rs 1,06,999. After the instant discount of Rs 17,000, you can snag this flagship device for just Rs 90,147. Keep in mind that this total includes Flipkart's nominal charges of Rs 99 and Rs 49 for packaging and handling, respectively. (Also Read: 'It's Not The Right Way:' Sundar Pichai On Google's Employee Layoffs)

Additional Benefits With No-Cost EMI

To sweeten the deal further, Flipkart provides the option of No-Cost EMI plans based on your bank. This implies that you won't incur any interest charges, translating to even more savings for savvy shoppers.