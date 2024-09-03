Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold To Go On First Sale in India On THIS Date; Check Specs, Price

Google Pixel 9 Pro First Sale In India: Google has launched the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the newly launched foldable smartphone is confirmed to go for sale starting September 4 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart. However, it is unclear that whether customers will need to pre-order the foldable and wait for it to be shipped later when available, or if it will be delivered within a day or two after purchase.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price

The price of this foldable smartphone stands at Rs 1,72,999 for the 16GB/256GB storage option. Consumers can buy the smartphone in India through Flipkart.com, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specifications:

The foldable phone features an 8-inch LTPO OLED Super Actual Flex inner screen with a resolution of 2076x2152 pixels, delivering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 2700 nits. The device is equipped with a 4,650mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and Qi wireless charging.

The outer display is a 6.3-inch OLED Actual screen with a resolution of 1080x2424 pixels, offering the same 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness as the inner screen. The outer screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, ensuring enhanced durability against scratches and drops.

The foldable phone is powered by the Tensor G4 processor paired with a Titan M2 security co-processor. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens with Macro Focus, and a 10.8MP telephoto zoom lens offering 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom, all supporting 4K video recording at 60 fps.

The cover camera is a 10MP sensor with 4K60 fps video support, while the inner display houses another 10MP camera. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will ship with Android 14 out of the box. Google also promises 7 years of OS and security updates, ensuring long-term software support.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's Gemini AI Features

The foldable phone comes with a new Tensor G4 SoC along with newer connectivity options which include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and UWB. The phone includes exclusive Google AI features such as Add Me, Pixel Screenshot, and Reimagine.

It also comes with a free Google VPN and a 1-year Google One AI Premium plan, which includes Gemini Advanced, Gemini integration in Gmail and Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage.