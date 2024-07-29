Tech Showdown: Google Pixel 9 Vs iPhone 16; What New AI Features To Expect From Anticipated Smartphones?

Google Pixel 9 Vs iPhone 16: The tech world is abuzz with excitement and curiosity as two of the most anticipated smartphones of 2024 prepare to go head-to-head: the Google Pixel 9 and the iPhone 16. Both devices are expected to promise groundbreaking AI features and performance enhancements that aim to push the boundaries of what a new generation of smartphones can do.

Let's have a quick look at the much-anticipated smartphones equipped with AI features

Google Pixel 9 AI Features (Expected)

The Pixel 9 series is expected to be loaded with AI features including Gemini AI and Circle to Search. The Magic Editor reportedly accepts text prompts for more intuitive image editing, and the "Add Me" feature allows you to insert yourself into group photos even if you weren't originally there.

Adding further, the Circle to Search feature will enhance search capabilities, and the Pixel Screenshots feature will make it easier for users to save and find information from their screenshots. Pixel 9 users are also expected to gain access to Pixel Drops, a platform providing exclusive features and enhancements.

iPhone 16 AI Features (Expected)

Apple plans to introduce Apple Intelligence through software updates by October, a few weeks after releasing iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, according to reports. Meanwhile, Apple will let developers test Apple Intelligence early, starting this week, through iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas.

This delay means the first iPhone 16 models sold might not have the new AI features right away; users will need a software update a few weeks after buying. Apple Intelligence includes features like better notification prioritization, web page and voice note summaries, improved writing tools, a revamped Siri, and integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Google Pixel 9 Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate, complemented by a punch-hole design. It could be Powered by the Google Tensor 4 octa-core processor. The device is expected to be loaded with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

For Connectivity, the smartphone could support dual SIM, 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Vo5G, Wi-Fi, and NFC. It will come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage. For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup with two 50 MP sensors and a 10.5 MP front camera. The smartphone will run on Android v14.

iPhone 16 Specifications (Expected)

The premium smartphone could sport a 6.1-inch OLED screen and offers a 120Hz refresh rate with micro-lens technology, according to MacRumors report. Under the hood, the model could use an A18 chipset and an upgraded Neural Engine for generative AI tasks in iOS 18.



The iPhone 16 is expected to support Apple Intelligence features, rolling out in beta this fall. It might come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. In terms of optics, it could feature a 48MP + 12MP rear camera setup and a 12MP selfie lens.

The rear cameras might be vertically aligned in a pill-shaped bump to enable Spatial Video recording support. The phone could be equipped with a 3,561mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging.

Adding further, the iPhone 16 may feature an enhanced graphene thermal system. Other notable highlights include Wi-Fi 7, an Action Button, and a new 'Capture Button' designed to unlock various photo and video shooting capabilities. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 will likely be available in black, green, pink, blue, and white, with no purple or yellow options.