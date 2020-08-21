Google Pixel Buds get bass boost, new transcribe mode and sharing detection

New Delhi: Google has announced that it is introducing new features to Google Pixel Buds that include bass boost, new transcribe mode and sharing detection.

"You can enhance your bass directly in the Pixel Buds settings, and if you decide to share one of your earbuds with someone, you no longer have to sacrifice your volume preferences thanks to sharing detection. When on, sharing detection automatically detects when you're sharing an earbud with someone and you can both individually swipe on your respective earbud to control your own volume. So whether you’re listening to music or watching a movie with a friend, you can seamlessly share your Pixel Buds," Google said in a blog.

The new transcribe mode lets you follow along by reading the translated speech directly into your ear, helping you understand the gist of what’s being said during longer listening experiences. Launching initially for French, German, Italian and Spanish speakers to translate English speech, transcribe mode can help you stay present in the moment and focus on the person speaking. Transcribe mode works best in a quiet environment where one person is speaking at a time. For example, simply say “Hey Google, ayúdame a entender inglés” to start listening, and optionally follow along on your phone screen to see the translated transcript, Google added.

Pixel Buds are also getting Attention Alerts feature that notifies you of important things happening around you—lowers the volume of your content momentarily to alert you to what’s going on.

Google said that it has added an update to Find My Device that will show you the last known location of your Pixel Buds on a map even when they’re no longer connected to your Android phone.

Additionally you can ask Google to turn touch controls on and off, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally triggering them. You'll also be able to turn touch controls on and off in the Pixel Buds settings. And you can now ask Google Assistant to help check your battery life by saying "Hey Google, what's the battery on my earbuds?”

Also Pixel Buds will now be available in Oh So Orange, Quite Mint and Almost Black in the US.