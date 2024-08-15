Advertisement
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Gemini AI Assistant; Check Specs, Price

Consumers can purchase the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma in India. However, the company hasn't revealed the sale date of the earbuds. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Gemini AI Assistant; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: @Google/X

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 India Launch: Tech Giant Google has launched the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds come with the new Tensor A1 chip, which makes the wireless earbuds lighter while increasing the performance and battery life. 

The new IoT products are a part of the Pixel 9 series launch that features Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The newly launched earbuds offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors and ships with new features. 

It comes in Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe, and Hot Pink colour options.  

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Price And Availability: 

The new TWS earbuds is priced at Rs 22,900. Consumers can purchase the TWS earbuds from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma in India. However, the company hasn't revealed the sale date of the earbuds. 

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Specifications: 

The earbuds feature an 11mm driver and the advanced Tensor A1 chip, enhancing audio processing and integrating Google AI. They support Find My Device, clear calling, and spatial audio. The company asserts that the chip delivers audio processing 90 times faster than the speed of sound, adapting to your environment in real time.

Adding further, the earbuds include the Gemini AI assistant, providing hands-free access to directions, reminders, music recommendations, and Gemini Live. It also features Silent Seal 2.0 feature which cancels twice as much noise than previous-gen models.  

The device also features a Conversation Detection feature that automatically pauses the music when you start speaking and switches to transparency mode.  

