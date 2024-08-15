Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS Earbuds Launched In India With Gemini AI Assistant; Check Specs, Price

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 India Launch: Tech Giant Google has launched the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds come with the new Tensor A1 chip, which makes the wireless earbuds lighter while increasing the performance and battery life.

The new IoT products are a part of the Pixel 9 series launch that features Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The newly launched earbuds offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors and ships with new features.

It comes in Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe, and Hot Pink colour options.

Listen up! Introducing Pixel Buds Pro 2:

Industry-leading audio with a Tensor A1 chip

Have hands-free conversations with Gemini Live Even better noise cancellation Four fun colors

Learn more → https://t.co/5M85F6BwrM #MadeByGoogle — Google (@Google) August 14, 2024

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Price And Availability:

The new TWS earbuds is priced at Rs 22,900. Consumers can purchase the TWS earbuds from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma in India. However, the company hasn't revealed the sale date of the earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Specifications:

The earbuds feature an 11mm driver and the advanced Tensor A1 chip, enhancing audio processing and integrating Google AI. They support Find My Device, clear calling, and spatial audio. The company asserts that the chip delivers audio processing 90 times faster than the speed of sound, adapting to your environment in real time.

Meet #PixelBuds Pro 2—you won’t believe your ears



Small, light & adjustable

Built for Google AI with the Google Tensor A1 audio chip

Powerful bass & premium sound 2x Active Noise Cancellation*



See video for more info and learn more: https://t.co/gW1d4sh36q pic.twitter.com/KRTN4w8qg6 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 13, 2024

Adding further, the earbuds include the Gemini AI assistant, providing hands-free access to directions, reminders, music recommendations, and Gemini Live. It also features Silent Seal 2.0 feature which cancels twice as much noise than previous-gen models.

The device also features a Conversation Detection feature that automatically pauses the music when you start speaking and switches to transparency mode.