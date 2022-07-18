NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google Play to hide app permissions, makes developers responsible for data collection

Google is set to no longer show permissions it automatically gathers from apps on its Play Store, giving developers control over what they wish to disclose to users on data collection.

Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
  • Google will hide app permissions from its Play Store
  • App developers to make their declarations till July 20
  • Apple App store has a similar policy for its privacy

New Delhi:  Google is set to no longer show permissions it automatically gathers from apps on its Play Store, giving developers control over what they wish to disclose to users on data collection. Developers have time till July 20 to fill out a data privacy form for their apps, and they "alone" must make "complete and accurate declarations" for their apps. Google said when it becomes aware of a discrepancy between "your app behaviour and your declaration, it may take appropriate action, including enforcement action".

The policy change has been seen in Google Play Store's new Data Safety section, which is similar to Apple iOS 14 that displays a list of developer-given privacy considerations, The Verge reported. "You alone are responsible for making complete and accurate declarations in your app's store listing on Google Play," read the new policy. (Also Read: Oskar Sala's 112th Birthday: Google Doodle celebrates German electronic music pioneer's birth anniversary)

"Google Play reviews apps across all policy requirements; however, we cannot make determinations on behalf of the developers of how they handle user data," the tech giant added in the Data Safety section. (Also Read: Facebook, Google to pay news publishers for using content? Centre hints at BIG change in IT policy)

Earlier this year, the Google Play Store launched a new data privacy section that relies on developers to disclose the information their apps collect. Google first announced the new data privacy section last year. "Only you possess all the information required to complete the Data safety form," said Google. Apple App Store has a similar policy in place for its privacy "nutrition" labels, and also requires developers to submit "self-reported summaries" about their apps' privacy practices.

