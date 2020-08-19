Google rolling out new visual improvements on Maps with colourful update

New Delhi: Google has said that this week it is rolling out new visual improvements which would add more detail and colourful update to Maps service.

"This week, we’re rolling out new visual improvements that bring even more detail and granularity to the map, making it easier to understand what an area looks like whether you’re exploring virtually or planning a visit," a Google blog said.

Google said that Maps has high-definition satellite imagery for over 98 percent of the world’s population.

"With this update, Google Maps has one of the most comprehensive views of natural features on any major map app—with availability in all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports. That’s coverage for over 100M square kilometers of land, or 18 billion football fields!," it added.

Google added that soon, users be able to see highly detailed street information that shows the accurate shape and width of a road to scale. Google will start rolling out detailed street maps in London, New York, and San Francisco in the coming months, with plans to expand to more cities over time.

"Whether you’re exploring a new place or gearing up to head around town, you can use Google Maps to see a more colorful, easy-to-understand representation of the world starting this week. To see natural features, zoom out on Google Maps. And if you’re a Google Maps Platform developer, you’ll soon be able to apply this new styling to your maps," Google blog said.