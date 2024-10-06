Google Anti-Theft Features For Android: Google has reportedly begun rolling out three new anti-theft features for Android, aimed at enhancing device security and protecting user data. These updates will help users lock, track, and protect their phones from unauthorized access, even if stolen or lost.

These features, which include Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock, will be available on devices running Android 10 and above. Notably, the company introduced these security features at its annual developer conference, Google I/O, earlier this year. The latest report claims that the feature is available on some Pixel phones.

However, the tech giant is rolling out these features via Play services to ensure wider and faster availability to users, as per reports by 9to5Google. Hence, these features will aim to enhance device security and protect user data in case of theft.

Theft Detection Lock:

It utilizes AI and the device's sensors to identify typical movements associated to theft. For example, if someone snatches the phone from your hand and starts running then it can also recognize movements associated with a bike or car. In such cases, the phone will automatically lock, restricting access to your apps and data.

Offline Device Lock

The offline device lock locks your device when the thief tries to keep your phone disconnected for long periods.

Remote Lock

It allows users to remotely lock their phone using just their phone number, especially if Find My Device is turned off or if you’re unable to access your Google account to do it yourself.

How To Access Google's Anti-Theft Features

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Google from the list of options.

Step 3: Navigate to Google Services to access the available features.

Notably, Google has been testing these beta features since August, and they are set to roll out to all eligible Android smartphones in the coming weeks. To enjoy the latest anti-theft protection features from Google, ensure your device is running the most recent version of Google Play services.