Google rolls out Android 11 new privacy controls, powerful tools

New Delhi: Technology giant Google has rolled out the much-anticipated Android 11 with new privacy features, built-in screen recording and more.

Android 11 will begin rolling out on select phones with more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months.

For a better management of privacy features, Google is bringing One-time permissions that will allow you to grant single use access to your most sensitive permissions like microphone, camera and location.

"The next time the app needs access to the sensors, it must ask you for your permission again," Google said.

Android will now “auto-reset” permissions for your unused apps and notify you accordingly. You can always decide to re-grant the app permissions the next time you use the app, Google said.

Android 11 also brings the privacy protections to your company-owned device. Google said, the work profile gives your IT department tools to manage a device without monitoring your personal profile data or activity on your phone.

In Android 11, conversations across messaging apps will be moved to a dedicated space in the notifications section, making it easy to manage conversations in one spot

One can also prioritise conversations from the key people in his or her life. With built-in screen recording, you can capture and share what's happening on your phone.

With Android 11, users can now access all their smart devices in one place, simply by long pressing the power button.

Google Calendar will allow people to see personal events in their work calendar, helping to better schedule around commitments across their day. Personal calendar events will remain privately stored on device in the personal profile, invisible to both colleagues and IT, Google said.