Google Rolls Out Android 15 beta 1 Update For Pixel Devices; Check Features, How To Install

New Delhi: Google has rolled out the Android 15 Beta 1 update for several Google Pixel devices. These devices include Pixel 5a, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, along with a Pixel tablet and Fold. Notably, this update has come with improved communication features, better support for large screens, and much more.

Let's have a quick look at the features of Android 15 beta 1:

The latest Android 15 beta 1 update likely enhances NFC functionality, streamlining tap-to-pay transactions, and enabling seamless integration with multiple NFC-aware applications.

It also introduces automatic screen adjustment for apps to better adapt to larger displays without necessitating any special developer intervention. Additionally, there's improved support for Braille displays through the utilization of the HID standard over USB and Bluetooth connections.

Users can now efficiently manage their device storage by selectively removing infrequently used applications to free up space. Moreover, the inclusion of inter-character justification for text enhances readability across various languages.

Furthermore, developers also benefit from the introduction of the ProfilingManager class, which simplifies the collection of performance data within their applications.

It improves security by restricting malicious background applications. The update brings the E2eeContactKeysManager, designed to facilitate end-to-end encryption in applications, thus enhancing user privacy and data security.

Here's How To Install Android 15 beta 1 Update:

Check Eligibility:

Ensure your Pixel phone meets the criteria for the Android 15 beta program. Only specific Pixel models may be eligible.

Navigate to Settings:

Open the "Settings" app on your Pixel phone, typically found in your app drawer or by tapping the gear icon in the notification shade.

Access System Update:

Scroll down in the "Settings" menu and select "System."

Register for Beta Program:

Under "System," tap "System Update," then find "Register for beta program" or similar.

Enroll Your Device:

Follow on-screen instructions, sign in with your Google account, and agree to terms.

Check for Updates:

Return to "System Update" to automatically check for updates after enrolling.

Receive Notification:

Your phone will notify you when the Android 15 beta update is available.

Download and Install:

Tap the notification or go to "System Update" to download and install the update.

Wait for Installation:

The installation may take time, so ensure your device is charged or connected to power.

Reboot Your Device:

Follow on-screen instructions to restart your device after installation.

Enjoy Android 15:

Explore new features and improvements after rebooting with the Android 15 beta 1 version.