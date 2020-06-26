Google rolls out group video calls feature on Nest Hub Max

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has rolled out group calling feature on Nest Hub Max where users can make group video calls with Duo and Google Meet.

With just a simple voice command, Google Assistant can now help connect you with multiple people at once, Google said.

Currently available in the US, the Nest users can spontaneously check in with family or friends for up to 32 people on Duo or work meetings with up to 100 people via Meet, with just a simple voice command from Google Assistant.

To get started, you can create groups in the Duo mobile app, and from there just ask your Hub Max, “Hey Google, make a group call,” and tap on the Duo group you want to connect with. And with auto-framing, you can freely move around your kitchen or living room during your Duo video call, while staying in view.

"You can also try, “Hey Google, start a meeting” to connect with up to 100 people on Google Meet for fitness classes, book clubs, community gatherings or whatever else you’ve got planned. If you want to call into a meeting, say "Hey Google, join a meeting" then tap the "enter a meeting code" option and type it in to join. Or try asking, “Hey Google, join my next meeting” to instantly connect to the next call on your personal Google Calendar. Meet group video calling is launching first on Nest Hub Max," Google said.

Google said it is also rolling out beta support for G Suite accounts, so you can host work meetings on your personal Nest Hub Max.