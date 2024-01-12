Google Says Goodbye To Voice Commands, Removes THESE Features From Assistant

New Delhi: Google plans to improve user experience and prioritize quality and reliability by removing various features from its Assistant. The tech giant announced that the changes will come into effect starting January 26, 2024.

The American tech giant stated that these adjustments are geared towards streamlining the Assistant’s functions, giving priority to frequently used features and allocating resources to enhance their performance.

A significant change includes ending support for less-used features. Users activating these features will be notified that the functionalities will no longer be available after a designated date.

Some affected functionalities include using voice commands to play and control audiobooks on Google Play Books, setting media alarms on Assistant-enabled devices, and managing cookbooks or instructional recipe videos.

The option to manage stopwatches on Smart Displays and Speakers through their voice would no longer be available for the users. However, they can still set timers and alarms. Additionally, voice commands for calling devices or broadcasting messages to Google Family Groups will no longer be supported, though users can still broadcast messages within their homes.

The capability to send emails, video, or audio messages via voice commands will be gradually discontinued. However, users can still make calls and send text messages. Voice commands for rescheduling events in Google Calendar will no longer be available, but users can use alternative methods to schedule new events.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 voice controls will no longer be accessible, necessitating users to utilize device buttons for starting, stopping, pausing, and resuming activities. Sleep summaries will be exclusively visible on Google Smart Displays, while third-party smart clocks will continue to enable users to inquire about sleep details using voice commands.

Voice commands for certain tasks, such as sending payments, making reservations, or posting on social media, will be discontinued. Users are recommended to direct Assistant to open their installed apps for executing these activities.

Moreover, caller IDs for calls made from speakers and Smart Displays won't be shown unless Duo is being used. Smart Displays won't display ambient "Commute to Work" time estimates, but users can still inquire about commute times and directions using voice commands. Users are advised to request flight statuses as checking personal travel itineraries through voice commands will be phased out.

Although the users can still make calls to contact, they won’t be able to request information about their contacts through voice commands. Voice commands for specific activities like sending payments, making reservations, or posting on social media won't be available. Instead, users are recommended to direct Assistant to open their installed apps for these tasks.

The microphone icon will solely prompt search results in response to user queries emphasizing its most common usage apart from features adjustments. Users can still initiate Assistant by saying "Hey Google" or using the conventional long press on the home or power button.

However, the microphone icon in the Search bar will no longer perform actions like activating lights or sending messages. Users using older versions of the Google app (v12 and earlier) will be advised to update to ensure access to the latest version of Google Assistant.