Google Search releases a new spam update

The Google Search Engine has come up with a spam update and it further plans to release another one next week. Google will inform you about the date of the next update and conclude.

“A spam update will conclude today. A second one will follow next week. We’ll add to this tweet thread when that happens. We encourage sites to follow our best practices for Search: As part of our regular work to improve results, we’ve released a spam update to our systems,” Google said.

It is important to note that these spam updates are one-day updates and do not roll out over a multi-day period like Google’s core updates typically do.

“This spam update will conclude today. A second one will follow next week. We’ll add to this tweet thread when that happens,” Google added.

“We strongly encourage you to pay very close attention to the Quality guidelines, which outline some of the illicit practices that may lead to a site being removed entirely from the Google index or otherwise affected by an algorithmic or manual spam action. If a site has been affected by a spam action, it may no longer show up in results on Google.com or on any of Google’s partner sites,” Google further added.

Google has also added links to existing documents where it definitely talks about its spam prevention and webmaster guidelines.

