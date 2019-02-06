हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google

Google shares five tips for you to stay safer online

Google said there are some simple things that you can do to make your information even more secure.

Google shares five tips for you to stay safer online

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has made recommendations as part its latest campaign on internet and security. The campaign is a part of the Safer Internet Day observed on February 5.

Google said there are some simple things that you can do to make your information even more secure. Follow these five tips:

1. Set up a recovery phone number or email address, and keep it updated.

Google said that adding recovery information to your account can help you get back in more quickly if you ever lose access or can't sign in. To set up recovery information, visit your Google Account’s Security section and scroll down to “Ways we can verify it's you.”

2. Use unique passwords for your accounts.

Create a unique password for each account to eliminate this risk. Make sure that each password is hard to guess and better yet, at least eight characters long.

3. Keep your software up to date.

To help protect your online activity, make sure you’re always running the latest version of software on all your devices.

4. Go a step further by setting up two-factor authentication.

Google said setting up two-factor authentication significantly decreases the chance of someone gaining unauthorized access to your account. 2FA requires you to take a second step each time you sign in to your account on top of your username and password.

5. Take the Google Security Checkup.

The Security Checkup gives you personalized and actionable security recommendations that help you strengthen the security of your Google Account.

