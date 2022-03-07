हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google Stadia to receive 4 new games next month

The upcoming title is a "sci-fi" thriller that takes place on the moon while the Earth's resources are depleted, with you playing as "Earth's last astronaut" to save humanity

Google Stadia to receive 4 new games next month

San Francisco: Google has announced that four titles in the pipeline including Deliver Us the Moon, which comes out next month to Stadia.

Google this week confirmed four games coming to Stadia, with Deliver Us the Moon being the most interesting of the batch, reports 9To5Google.

The upcoming title is a "sci-fi" thriller that takes place on the moon while the Earth's resources are depleted, with you playing as "Earth's last astronaut" to save humanity

Google Stadia has added 12 new games. In 2021 this year, Google delivered 107 to Stadia, and the company promises at least 100 new games during this calendar year.

Google has been gradually adding features to Stadia over the past two years since its launch, including a new 30-minute game trial for "Hello Engineer" recently.

The tech giant is also allowing Stadia players to join multiplayer games without needing an invite. This basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia.

Meanwhile, Google has announced to shut down its in-house Stadia game development division, as it sees a great adoption of its technology by third-party developers and publishers to create world-class games.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleGoogle Stadia
Next
Story

WhatsApp Update: THIS feature to allow ‘poll’ with end-to-end encryption, here's how

Must Watch

PT10M45S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Syrian Fighters in Putin's Army?