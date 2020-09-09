हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google to authenticate unknown numbers, rolls out Verified Calls in select countries including India



Google to authenticate unknown numbers, rolls out Verified Calls in select countries including India

New Delhi: Technology giant Google has rolled out the Verified Calls feature on its Phone app.

The ‘Verified Calls' shows the caller's name, logo, reason for calling and a verification symbol indicating that the business has been authenticated by Google.

“Verified Calls is a feature on Google’s Phone app, which comes pre-loaded on many Android phones and will be available for download starting later this week on even more Android devices,” Google said in a blog.

Google said that Verified Calls is initially rolling out in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to come.

"We've been piloting Verified Calls for a few months, and the early results indicate that it improves the likelihood of someone answering a call," Google said.

The tech giant said that Verified Calls is done in a secure way while the company doesn’t collect or store any personally identifiable information after verification.

Google added that it has been piloting Verified Calls for a few months, and the early results indicate that it improves the likelihood of someone answering a call.

“This in turn helps reduce business costs while identifying relevant calls to people in a trustworthy way. A wide range of businesses and institutions have been using Verified Calls during the pilot. For instance, banks calling to alert a customer about a possible fraudulent transaction can increase answer rates by stating the call reason. A food delivery or logistics company can do the same to make sure customers are available to receive their deliveries,” the company said.

Google said that it also has existing partners — including Neustar, Five9, Vonage, Aspect, Bandwidth, Prestus, Telecall, and JustCall — ready to help brands improve their answer rates by using Verified Calls.

