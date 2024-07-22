Google To Launch Pixel 9 Series On August 13; Shares 22 New Features, Hints At Gemini AI Integration

New Delhi: Google has announced the official launch date of the Google Pixel 9 series during its Made by Google event, which is scheduled to begin on August 13 at 10:30 PM in India. The series includes the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company is expected to shed more light on the AI features powered by Gemini on these smartphones.

Moreover, Google is likely to launch the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 on the same date. Notably, the tech giant is rolling out its new range of products before the Apple iPhone 16 series.

It is important to note that Google may offer Pixel Satellite SOS for free for two years. Samsung modems and memory chips are expected to be used in the Pixel 9 series.

A foldable phone built for the Gemini era.

Out with the old. In with the Fold.



Adding further, the company has released a Pixel 9 Pro video on the Made by Google YouTube page. The video has confirmed about 22 new features in the Google Pixel 9 Pro across various departments such as Gemini, camera, calling, and more.

Here Are 22 Features Of Google Pixel 9 Pro:

Wishing your photo had more scenery Forgetting the movie your friend recommended Forgetting the show your friend recommended Forgetting what restaurant your friend liked The sky not being right Screening calls yourself Photobombers Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person Concert videos that look too far away Your toddler looking everywhere except the camera Scrubbing videos for answers Gatekeeping So many emails. So little time. Half the family looking at the camera Not capturing the right moment Spending hours on hold The same old memes Lost in translation Awkward photo requests to strangers Mom never being in the picture Blurry photos Writer’s block

Notably, the Google Pixel 9 series may offer one year of free access to Gemini Advanced.