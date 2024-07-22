Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768983
NewsTechnology
GOOGLE

Google To Launch Pixel 9 Series On August 13; Shares 22 New Features, Hints At Gemini AI Integration

Google Pixel 9 Series: It is important to note that Google may offer Pixel Satellite SOS for free for two years. Samsung modems and memory chips are expected to be used in the Pixel 9 series. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 02:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Google To Launch Pixel 9 Series On August 13; Shares 22 New Features, Hints At Gemini AI Integration Image Credit: Google (Official Website)

New Delhi: Google has announced the official launch date of the Google Pixel 9 series during its Made by Google event, which is scheduled to begin on August 13 at 10:30 PM in India. The series includes the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company is expected to shed more light on the AI features powered by Gemini on these smartphones.

Moreover, Google is likely to launch the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 on the same date. Notably, the tech giant is rolling out its new range of products before the Apple iPhone 16 series.

It is important to note that Google may offer Pixel Satellite SOS for free for two years. Samsung modems and memory chips are expected to be used in the Pixel 9 series.

Adding further, the company has released a Pixel 9 Pro video on the Made by Google YouTube page. The video has confirmed about 22 new features in the Google Pixel 9 Pro across various departments such as Gemini, camera, calling, and more.

Here Are 22 Features Of Google Pixel 9 Pro:

  1. Wishing your photo had more scenery
  2. Forgetting the movie your friend recommended
  3. Forgetting the show your friend recommended
  4. Forgetting what restaurant your friend liked
  5. The sky not being right
  6. Screening calls yourself
  7. Photobombers
  8. Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person
  9. Concert videos that look too far away
  10. Your toddler looking everywhere except the camera
  11. Scrubbing videos for answers
  12. Gatekeeping
  13. So many emails. So little time.
  14. Half the family looking at the camera
  15. Not capturing the right moment
  16. Spending hours on hold
  17. The same old memes
  18. Lost in translation
  19. Awkward photo requests to strangers
  20. Mom never being in the picture
  21. Blurry photos
  22. Writer’s block

Notably, the Google Pixel 9 series may offer one year of free access to Gemini Advanced.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population