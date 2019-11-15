Google's 'silent' Chrome experiment leaves browser broken on thousands of machines

California: Google was fiddling with Chrome this week, but its `silent` experiment left thousands of machines with a broken browser, impacting business users the most.

Business users accessing Google Chrome through virtual machine environments such as Citrix were met with unresponsive white screen on open Chrome tabs, leaving IT admins flustered, The Verge reports.

Google revealed that it had turned on an experiment to improve resource usage for the stable version which had been in the beta mode for around five months. However, it did so without informing IT admins.

The company has rolled back the change.