हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Drones

Government nod to permission-compliant drone operations in 166 additional green zones

These 166 green zones are in addition to the 66 green zones already approved by the ministry till date, the statement said. The new zones permitted on Saturday are in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. 

Government nod to permission-compliant drone operations in 166 additional green zones

The Civil Aviation Ministry Saturday said it has permitted drone operations, which are in compliance with its no-permission-no-takeoff (NPNT) scheme, up to 400 feet above the ground in 166 new green zones across the country.

The NPNT scheme requires an operator to take permission from aviation regulator DGCA, using an app, before each drone flight. If this permission is not received, the drone itself will not function.

"Flying in these approved 'green-zones' will require only intimation of the time and location of the flights via the Digital Sky portal or the app," a Civil Aviation Ministry statement.

These 166 green zones are in addition to the 66 green zones already approved by the ministry till date, the statement said.

The new zones permitted on Saturday are in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DronesCivil Aviation MinistryDGCAdrone flightno-permission-no-takeoff scheme
Next
Story

Facebook purged 150 covert influence operations in last 4 years

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Amitabh Bachchan buys a whopping Rs 31 cr worth duplex in Mumbai