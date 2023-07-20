trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638087
NewsTechnology
CYBER SECURITY

Government Sends 'Emergency Alert' Message, Public Raises Concerns On Twitter - Check What's The Issue

"Got this notification on my phone with a massive vibration. What is the emergency alert?" a user tweeted.

Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:04 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Government Sends 'Emergency Alert' Message, Public Raises Concerns On Twitter - Check What's The Issue Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Several people in India took to Twitter after they received a test "Emergency Alert - Severe" message from the government on their mobile phones. The message, which caused some people to panic, states: "This is a test alert from the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India".

People were wondering if the "Emergency Alert" notification is a genuine test conducted by the government or a part of some kind of online fraud. (Also Read: SBI Special FD Scheme: Double Your Money By Investing In This Fixed Deposit)

"Got this notification on my phone with a massive vibration. What is the emergency alert?" a user tweeted.

cre Trending Stories

"@DoT_India received this notification several times. Please confirm that's it's nothing serious?? Many of us in society just got this notification on their respective mobile phones!!!???" another user said.

One user wrote, "A number of mobile users have been getting this notification since this morning. Please provide details about this alert. @DoT_India @TRAI @Dot_CCAMahnGoa".

According to reports, the notification flashing on people's phones is part of a system designed by the government to alert people in times of emergency, such as a flood or landslip.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest