Govt issues urgent warning for Google Chrome browser users, severe vulnerabilities found

New Delhi: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has found multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome.

CERT-In in its Advisory has found Google Chrome version prior to 96.0.4664.93 to be severely affected.

The CERT-In Advisory said that multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

“Multiple vulnerabilities exists in Google chrome due to Type Confusion in V8;Use after free in web apps, UI, window manager, screen capture, file API, auto fill and developer tools; Incorrect security UI in autofill;Heap buffer overflow in extensions, BFCache and ANGLE; Type Confusion in loader; Insufficient data validation in loader; Integer underflow in ANGLE and Insufficient validation of untrusted input in new tab page. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by enticing a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system,” CERT-In advisory said.

How to get on to a safer browsing and install the update?

Chrome users can access the update option at the top right corner of their screen. They can click on the “Update” option to upgrade to the next version. Within few seconds Chrome users can download the latest version of the browser.

