Fake report

Govt offering free recharge for 3-month on record COVID-19 vaccination? Know the truth here

The viral message also offers an internet link to acquire a three-month free recharge.

Govt offering free recharge for 3-month on record COVID-19 vaccination? Know the truth here

New Delhi: The Central Government's fact-checking team has warned people to be wary of a bogus WhatsApp promise that residents will receive free three-month cellphone recharges once India reaches record-breaking Covid-19 vaccination rates.

The Centre has denied the claim and stated that no such announcement has been made.

The false message was written in Hindi and said: "As India celebrates the Covid-19 vaccination milestone, the government is providing three months of free recharge. You can take advantage of the promotion if you have a Reliance Jio, Airtel, or Vi connection. Your phone will be recharged if you click on the link below. The promotion is only valid till December 20th "..

The viral message also offers an internet link to acquire a three-month free recharge. The government has stated unequivocally that the post is a forgery. The government has warned people not to provide personal information, bank account information, or click on such bogus websites.

Previously, the Cellular Operators Association of India warned users to be wary of fake texts.

“Beware of such fraudulent messages. There is no such scheme from the Government or Telecom Service Providers. Don't share or forward such messages and also alert your family and friends," the COAI tweeted.

